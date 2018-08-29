Dufur track coach sentenced to prison for sex abuse

DUFUR, Ore. (AP) — A man who worked as a track coach, custodian and bus driver at a Wasco County school has been sentenced to prison on charges he sexually abused two female students.

The Dalles Chronicle reports that 27-year-old Ty Lee Wyman had worked at the Dufur School for about a year and was arrested May 1.

Wyman must report to prison on Jan. 2 after striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

Court documents show Wyman was accused of giving alcohol to at least one student and having sex with her.

Dufur School is a public school with 280 students in grades K-12 in rural north-central Oregon.

Once released from prison, Wyman must register as a sex offender.

Information from: The Dalles Chronicle, http://www.thedalleschronicle.com