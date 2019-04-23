Drug dealer faces at least 20 years for helping suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A drug dealer who pleaded guilty to selling drugs to an ex-girlfriend knowing she was going to kill herself faces at least 20 years in prison.

Drug Enforcement Administration agent Adam Roberson said in court Tuesday that 24-year-old Anthony Hunt sold drugs to a 19-year-old South Carolina college student three different times as she searched for a fatal dose.

The State newspaper reports Roberson testified about text messages between the student and Hunt detailing she wanted to die by an overdose.

Hunt pleaded guilty to selling the Oxycodone pills to the student who he once dated.

Roberson says Hunt also suggested how to make sure the dose of the drugs killed her.

Prosecutors say Hunt faces 20 years to life in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

