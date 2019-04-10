Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 4, unborn child

MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — A driver accused of killing four people and an unborn child while on drugs in Kentucky has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

News outlets report that Jason Gibson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to four counts of murder and one count of fetal homicide in Clay County court. Other charges against him were dismissed.

Authorities say Gibson was under the influence of drugs in the 2015 car crash.

Charlene Lewis, Judy Pennington-Adams, Tiffany Williams, Williams' 23-month-old son Kyson and her unborn child died in the crash. Lewis' daughter Chasity Collett says it is some relief although nothing with bring her family back.

Prosecutor Gary Gregory says Gibson could be ordered to serve 30 years in prison for each charge. Gibson is scheduled to be sentenced next month.