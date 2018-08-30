Driver in fatal crash accused of stalking victim's wife

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Neighbors say a New Hampshire woman accused of striking and killing a man with her car as he walked his dog with his wife had repeatedly threatened and harassed the couple.

Stephen and Erin VanDalinda and their dog were hit Wednesday night. Sixty-four-year-old Stephen VanDalinda died and his 61-year-old wife is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Attorney General's office on Thursday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Catrina Costello. Authorities say she was driving drunk when she hit the couple and then left the scene. She faces nine charges, including felony assault.

Last year, a district court in Seabrook issued a protective order in which Costello was supposed to stay away from Erin VanDalinda for a year.

A phone number for Costello couldn't be found.