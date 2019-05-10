Driver in deadly 1981 Brink's heist freed from prison

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Judith Clark is free after serving more than 37 years behind bars for her role in a 1981 Brink's armored truck robbery in suburban New York that left two police officers and a security guard dead.

Prison officials say Clark was released Friday from Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester County. The 69-year-old former left-wing revolutionary had been sentenced to 75-years-to-life for her role as getaway driver in the $1.6 million Brink's heist. She became eligible for parole after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted her clemency in 2016.

The parole board cited her age, accomplishments in prison, apologies to victims and disavowal of radical principles as reasons for granting parole on April 17. Law enforcement groups opposed her release.

Clark plans to live with a friend in New York City.