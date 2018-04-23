Driver held on $150,000 bond in fatal Amish buggy crash

Photo: Jim Noelker, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Police investigate the scene where authorities say an Amish buggy has been struck from behind, killing a woman and critically injuring a man and two infants, Friday, April 20, 2018 in Sidney, Ohio. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says the buggy was properly lit when it was struck around 9 p.m. Friday. Sidney is about 75 miles northwest of Columbus. The driver of the vehicle that struck the buggy fled on foot after the accident and was arrested a mile from the scene. (Jim Noelker/WHIO-TV via AP) less Police investigate the scene where authorities say an Amish buggy has been struck from behind, killing a woman and critically injuring a man and two infants, Friday, April 20, 2018 in Sidney, Ohio. The Shelby ... more Photo: Jim Noelker, AP Driver held on $150,000 bond in fatal Amish buggy crash 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio driver accused of hitting an Amish buggy in a crash that killed a woman and critically hurt a man and two young children has been jailed on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Steven Hunter, of Sidney, also is charged with failing to stop after the Friday night crash in Shelby County.

A judge on Monday set Hunter's bond at $150,000. Hunter's public defender hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

Authorities say the buggy was properly lit when it was hit from behind and four people from nearby Maplewood were ejected.

The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Sarah Schwartz died at the scene. A 26-year-old man, an 18-month-old boy and a 4-month-old girl were hospitalized in critical condition.

The sheriff's office has no update on their conditions.