Driver charged with driving drunk when he struck officer

WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been charged with hitting a St. Louis County police officer at a barbecue event while drunk and then driving off.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 47-year-old Kevin Arent, of Warren County, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated. He is jailed on $50,000 cash only bail.

Police say Arent was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle that ran off the road and hit the officer Saturday night as he was working at the annual BBQ Bash at St. Louis Community College's Wildwood campus. The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of a lower body injury and was later released.

Police say Arent was followed and showed signs of impairment. Police say Arent has two prior alcohol-related convictions or pleas.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com