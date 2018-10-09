https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Driver-charged-with-DUI-after-vehicle-hits-train-13293087.php
Driver charged with DUI after vehicle hits train
DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with drunken driving after his vehicle hit a train in southern Delaware.
Delaware State Police say the incident happened about 11 p.m. Monday in Dagsboro.
Authorities say 48-year-old David L. Sayre of Georgetown was trying to cross a railroad crossing when the front of his pickup truck struck one of the train cars.
Sayre was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He was issued a traffic citation for driving under the influence and not having proof of insurance.
View Comments