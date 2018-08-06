Double shooting leaves 26-year-old Buffalo woman dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in western New York say a double shooting in Buffalo has left a 26-year-old woman dead and another woman injured.

The Buffalo Police Department says the shooting took place around 11 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday police identified the woman killed as Santana Anderson.

Officers responding to the reported shooting found two women injured with gunshot wounds.

Police transported both to a hospital, where Anderson died shortly after arrival. The other victim, a 36-year-old woman, was shot in the legs is expected to survive.

Police say the shooting were the result of some type of dispute that erupted during a house party. The investigation is continuing.