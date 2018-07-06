Domestic violence suspect killed in state trooper shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Copper Center man died after he was shot by at least one Alaska State Trooper.

The Department of Public Safety did not immediately release how many troopers were involved or how many responded to the home in the Richardson Highway community of 300.

Troopers shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday received a report that 38-year-old Eric Hash was assaulting a 72-year-old family member and placing other family members in fear.

Troopers received a second report that Hash had left and returned.

Family members barricaded themselves inside and reported Hash was yelling at them and damaging property.

At least one officer responded to the home. Hash was shot at about 3:15 a.m.

He was medically evacuated but he died at a hospital.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.