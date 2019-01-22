Domestic violence charges dismissed against news reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court records say domestic violence charges have been dismissed against an on-air news reporter in Tennessee.

A Memphis police report says WHBQ-TV's consumer investigative journalist Scott Madaus was accused in December of fighting with his wife and trying to stop her from leaving their home. Responding officers found the home vandalized, the woman with a scratch on her neck and the reporter irate. He was arrested and released on bond.

The Commercial Appeal reported Friday that the Shelby County District Attorney General's Office says the charges against Madaus were dropped in an agreement by all parties.

