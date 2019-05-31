Domestic dispute leads to death, arrest

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An elderly Mississippi man is in custody following a deadly domestic disturbance in Lafayette County.

WTVA-TV reports deputies were dispatched to a home in the county Friday and found a woman had been shot to death.

Sheriff's Major Alan Wilburn says investigators arrested 76-year-old Jimmy Hester at the scene. He faces a charge of murder and is scheduled for a court appearance Monday.

It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

