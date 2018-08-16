https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Doctor-killed-assistant-injured-in-stabbing-in-13160133.php
Doctor killed, assistant injured in stabbing in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Police say a doctor has been killed and an assistant seriously injured in a stabbing at a medical practice in southwestern Germany.
Police in the city of Offenburg, near the French border, said the attack happened at about 8.45 a.m. Thursday. A male suspect was arrested in the city a little over an hour later.
There was no immediate word on the identity of the suspect or a possible motive for the stabbing of the doctor and his female assistant.
