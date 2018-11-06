Doctor gets up to 5 years for sexual abuse of patients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia doctor has been sentenced to one to five years in prison for sexually abusing patients.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Steven Matulis was sentenced Monday. A jury found him guilty in October touching unconscious patients' breasts and vaginas without their consent. He was convicted of one count of sexual abuse and acquitted of two counts of sexual assault.

Several former staff members testified that they saw the gastroenterologist inappropriately touch patients during procedures. Matulis' lawyer Isaac Forman has said witnesses were confused about what they saw. Prosecutors said nurses, technicians and other staffers know what's normal.

Defense lawyers asked for a new trial, saying there wasn't enough evidence to prove Matulis acted with the intent of sexual gratification. The judge denied their motion.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.