Diocese to release names of priests accused of sexual abuse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Burlington says it will release a list of priests accused of sexually abusing children.

Bishop Christopher Coyne says the list will be compiled by an independent committee of men and women not ordained by the church.

The committee will review allegations made against the clergy between 1950 and 2003, and Coyne says they will start their work as soon as possible.

The church's announcement comes as authorities investigate allegations of physical, mental and sexual abuse and murder at the now-shuttered St. Joseph's Orphanage in the city.

Coyne previously waived all nondisclosure agreements abuse victims signed with the church.

The bishop did not give a timeline for when the priests' names will be released.

He says the release is necessary to restore trust in the Catholic Church.