Detectives investigate death of Spokane County Jail inmate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail.

The prisoner was found dead in a cell a little after 1 p.m. Tuesday. The death was discovered while inmates on that floor were being released from their cells for "out time."

Detectives have been interviewing inmates and corrections staff. The sheriff's office says the medical examiner will release the dead inmate's identity later.