Des Moines police investigating late Friday shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

Des Moines police say in a news release that the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers responding to the area where the shooting was reported found a man already dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name. No arrests had been reported by late Saturday morning.

Officials say it is Des Moines' third homicide this year.