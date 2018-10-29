Des Moines man gets 10-30 years for role in gang gunbattle

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been imprisoned for his role in a fatal gang gunbattle.

Polk County court records say 19-year-old Jahmar Mustin pleaded guilty Friday to intimidation with a weapon, criminal gang participation and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given 10 to 30 years in prison. He'd been charged with murder and other crimes before making a plea deal.

The Des Moines Register reports that 23-year-old Choice Elliston was sitting next to Mustin in a vehicle on May 9, 2017, when Mustin fired a gun in the shootout with a rival gang. Authorities say one of Mustin's shots fatally struck Elliston in the head.

Police say Elliston was shot outside Monroe Elementary in northwest Des Moines, causing the school to be locked down briefly.