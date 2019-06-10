Deputy shoots, wounds driver during Missouri traffic stop

OSCEOLA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri deputy has shot and critically wounded a driver who is accused of reaching for a weapon during a traffic stop.

KYTV reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon after the St. Clair County deputy stopped the driver for failing to yield. The deputy told investigators that he fired after the driver reached for a weapon. The suspect was then taken to a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released. The deputy wasn't hurt.

The case has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate. Pending the results, the sheriff placed the deputy on administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting.

___

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com