Deputy shoots knife-wielding man in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a disorderly subject has fatally shot a knife-wielding man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a statement that the shooting happened early Tuesday at a home in Hamilton County. The statement says deputies arrived to find 42-year-old Charles Bradley Payne armed with a baseball bat. Authorities say Payne dropped the bat during an exchange with deputies, but then brandished a knife, escalating the situation and leading a deputy to fire his gun.

The bureau says Payne died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The bureau continues to investigate the shooting.