Deputy injured in crash while responding to domestic dispute

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County sheriff's deputy is hospitalized following a collision with a suspected drunk driver while responding to a domestic dispute report.

The News Tribune reports that 25-year-old Deputy Sydney Davis sustained broken bones after her vehicle rolled down an embankment in the Thursday night crash.

Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says Davis is expected to spend several days in the hospital and be out of work for some time.

Authorities say the crash occurred as Davis responded to the domestic dispute with two other deputies also in patrol cars with emergency lights and sirens on.

Officials say they believe a 25-year-old man saw the first two patrol vehicles but then pulled out of a bar parking lot in front of Davis.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.

