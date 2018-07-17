Deputy cleared in fatal shooting at campsite near Bend, Ore

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A district attorney says the use of deadly force by a sheriff's deputy at a campsite near Bend last month was legally justified.

Deputy Randy Zilk fatally shot Jesse Powell on June 20 after responding to a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman that included gunfire.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Tuesday that the deputy fired a single round after Powell dove into the cab of a U-Haul and tried to grab for something on the floor. The deputy thought Powell was trying to pick up a metal bar to use as a weapon.

Investigators later discovered a loaded handgun was near the metal bar.

Toxicology tests showed Powell had methamphetamine and other drugs in his system.