Deputies: Keys woman charged after shots fired at boats

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida Keys woman is facing felony charges after a confrontation in which shots were fired near boats she wanted to scare off.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 51-year-old Lelena Sue Moses is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill. She was released on $5,000 bail Saturday.

Investigators say Moses told them boats were "sneaking around" a houseboat she shares with her husband off Cudjoe Key. The boaters told deputies shots were fired and they saw Moses holding an AR-15 style rifle.

Authorities say Moses claimed it was her husband who fired the warning shots with a handgun. But the boaters said they never saw the husband fire a gun.