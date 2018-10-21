https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Delware-troopers-arrest-Maryland-man-for-4th-DUI-13324434.php
Delware troopers arrest Maryland man for 4th DUI offense
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Troopers in Delaware have arrested a Maryland man for his fourth driving-under-the-influence offense following a three-car road crash.
The Delaware State Police have identified the arrested man as Francis Mcnulty, a 56-year-old from Easton, Maryland.
He has been charged with vehicular assault and his fourth offense for driving a car under the influence of alcohol. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.
In a Sunday statement, state police say Mcnulty was driving a Volvo that struck the rear of a car in front of him, pushing that vehicle into the back of a third car. There were no major injuries in the Rehoboth Beach accident.
