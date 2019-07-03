Delta pilot arrests passenger; plane returns to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a Delta Air Lines pilot has arrested a passenger in an incident that forced a New York-bound plane to return to Puerto Rico.

Police say that an unidentified male passenger became aggressive and tried to enter the cockpit on Wednesday. Police said the FBI is investigating.

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz-Rubio said she did not immediately have further details.

Delta did not immediately return a message for comment.