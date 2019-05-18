https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Delaware-state-police-investigating-fatal-13856273.php
Delaware state police investigating fatal pedestrian crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware state police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car.
The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.
Police said a 1993 Oldsmobile sedan struck the pedestrian after he walked directly in front of the car. They said the man was not in a designated crosswalk, was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light.
Police said the driver was a 42-year-old man from Mohnton, Pennsylvania. He was not injured.
The pedestrian was a 56-year-old man from Rehoboth Beach. Police did not immediately release his name pending notification of his family.
View Comments