Delaware state police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware state police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.

Police said a 1993 Oldsmobile sedan struck the pedestrian after he walked directly in front of the car. They said the man was not in a designated crosswalk, was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light.

Police said the driver was a 42-year-old man from Mohnton, Pennsylvania. He was not injured.

The pedestrian was a 56-year-old man from Rehoboth Beach. Police did not immediately release his name pending notification of his family.