Delaware police officer charged with rape, extortion

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say an officer exposed himself to a woman and told her he'd let her go despite an active arrest warrant if she "performed a sexual act on him."

The News Journal reports that Cpl. Thomas Oliver Jr. of Wilmington police was charged Tuesday with rape, extortion and official misconduct in the October incident.

Wilmington police say Oliver brought the woman into his marked patrol car before exposing himself. Police say the woman performed the sex act and was then "allowed by Oliver to leave."

Police said in a release that they suspended the 11-year member of the department on the day they heard the woman's story.

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy called the alleged abuse of authority "sickening."

The report didn't include comment from Oliver.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com