Delaware man pleads guilty in 2017 gang-related slaying

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A second person has pleaded guilty in the gang-related slaying of a Delaware man in 2017.

Police say 24-year-old Therion Reese of Wilmington is a member of the city's Shoot To Kill gang.

The state attorney general's office said Friday that Reese pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree murder in the January 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old Kaden Young. Another man, 20-year-old Shyjuan Dickerson, was wounded.

Reese will be sentenced in Superior Court in October.

Isaiah Baird, a co-defendant who already pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the shooting, will also be sentenced in October. Two other co-defendants are still slated for trial.

Reese pleaded guilty even though a judge earlier this year tossed out some of the evidence obtained against him through a search of his cellphone.