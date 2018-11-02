Delaware man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old son

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Delaware man with murder by abuse or neglect in connection with the death of his respirator-dependent 1-year-old son.

Michael D. Lewis of Bridgeville was indicted last week and is being held under $500,000 cash-only bond. It was not immediately clear whether the 28-year-old Lewis has a lawyer.

Authorities launched an investigation in September after learning that the boy, who was on a ventilator, had died.

Investigators say Lewis neglected the proper care of the child while on the ventilator.