Delaware man arrested a month after reported knifepoint rape

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man was arrested a month after police say he raped a woman at knifepoint.

News outlets cite a Milford police release that says U.S. Marshals and Dover police arrested 31-year-old Kamau Graves on Nov. 2.

Milford police responding to an Oct. 2 call were told by the victim that Graves had a knife during the sexual assault. Detectives obtained a warrant for him.

He's charged with three counts of first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated menacing and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

His bail is set at $207,000 cash only and he's to have no contact with the victim.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.