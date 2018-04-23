Defense rests in trial of mom accused of killing daughter

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The defense has rested in the West Virginia trial of a woman accused of killing her daughter whose body was never found.

Media report closing arguments are scheduled Monday afternoon in Lewis County Circuit Court in the trial of Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway.

The 35-year-old Conaway faces murder and other charges in the September 2011 disappearance of Aliayah (ah-LEE'-ah) Lunsford.

The defense called two witnesses — a former sheriff's lieutenant who said a drunken driving suspect told him in 2015 the girl allegedly had been traded to a gang member in exchange for heroin, and a Louisiana restaurant manager who testified she saw someone matching Aliayah's description last November.

The prosecution rested Friday. Aliayah's two older sisters testified they saw their mom hit the girl, and then take her body to a wooded area.