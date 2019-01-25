Defense attorney to testify in death row appeal

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The lead defense attorney in the 2006 kidnapping and murder trial of Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. is among those who've been ordered to testify at next week's hearing in Fargo.

KFGO reports attorney Richard Ney has been subpoenaed by federal public defenders who are appealing Rodriguez's death sentence.

Rodriguez is on death row for the 2003 kidnapping and murder of University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin (shuh-DEEN'). Rodriguez's attorneys are trying to prove that he's not mentally competent to be put to death.

Court documents say Ney is expected to testify when the hearing begins Jan. 28 in federal court. A federal judge ruled last month that despite objections from prosecutors, a psychologist and a medical toxicologist will also testify at the hearing.

