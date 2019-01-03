Deaths of man, woman north of Reno apparent murder-suicide

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of a man and woman north of Reno over the weekend was an apparent murder-suicide.

The sheriff's office has identified the victims of Sunday's shootings at a home in Cold Springs as 38-year-old Nicholas Underwood and 33-year-old Diana Underwood.

Deputies were called to the home on Spruce Lake Court at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a battery in progress with possible shots fired.

Detectives say the preliminary evidence indicates Nicholas Underwood shot Diana Underwood during a domestic incident and then took his own life.

The case remains under investigation.