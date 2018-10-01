Deaths inside Rhode Island home called a murder-suicide

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman found shot inside a Rhode Island home a murder-suicide.

The Providence Journal reports Woonsocket police said Monday they believe 56-year-old Glenn Benvenuti shot his ex-wife, 45-year-old Michelle Benvenuti, before killing himself on Sunday in his Woonsocket home.

Police say officers responded to the home just before 11 a.m. after getting reports of gunfire.

They tried to make contact with the people inside, but when they got no response, officers forced their way in and found the bodies.

The divorced couple's 7-year-old son was also found in the home but he was unharmed.

The child was examined as a precaution and is in the custody of relatives.

Police say Michelle Benvenuti went to the home to pick up their son.