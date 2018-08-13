Death penalty trial opens in 2004 slaying, witness murder

READING, Pa. (AP) — A death penalty trial has begun for a man accused of having killed another man in a 2004 home invasion and then assassinated a witness in a fast-food drive-thru a week and a half later.

The Reading Eagle reports that 35-year-old Norman Vega Jr. is charged in the 2004 home invasion slaying of 38-year-old Miguel Colon. Eleven days later, 20-year-old Jason Stief was gunned down in a McDonald's drive-thru.

Authorities in Berks County said they believe Stief was killed to prevent him from testifying against Hector Soto Jr. in the slaying of Colon, a neighbor. Soto, now 34, was convicted of second-degree murder in July 2007 and is serving a life sentence.

Vega was charged in 2013 after several fellow inmates testified he had admitted responsibility for both killings.

