Death of 13-year-old girl in Mineral Point called suspicious
Updated 4:28 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
TOWN OF MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Wisconsin say the death of a 13-year-old girl is suspicious.
According to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, the girl was found in the Town of Mineral Point.
WISC-TV reports the sheriff's office says there are no indications that the death involves child sex trafficking and there is no threat to the public.
Officials say the investigation could take a "considerable amount of time."
