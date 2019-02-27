Day care provider gets prison time in baby's death

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The former owner of a child care center in Connecticut where a 2-month girl died in 2016 has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 36-year-old Nydia Carrillo-Maldonado was sentenced Wednesday after a victim impact statement from the baby's parents was read in court, in which the mother said the last sounds she heard from her daughter were her screams in the background as she talked to Carrillo-Maldonado on the phone.

Carrillo-Maldonado, of Little Bears Beginnings Day Care in Stamford, pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine in December to manslaughter in the death of Bella Redondo. That means while she disagreed with the state's case, she acknowledges there's enough evidence for a conviction.

The death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt-force trauma to the head.

