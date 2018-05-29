Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times





Shawna Lebechuck and Kayla McNeel say their father, Kasey Lebechuck, was stabbed 17 times Sunday, May 29, 2018 in Portland, Ore. McNeel says her father was stabbed in the lungs, stomach, back, mouth, eye and back of head.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Daughters of a Portland stabbing victim say their father was attacked after telling a homeless man not to camp in the neighborhood.

Shawna Lebechuck and Kayla McNeel say their father, Kasey Lebechuck, was stabbed 17 times Sunday night.

McNeel says her father was stabbed in the lungs, stomach, back, mouth, eye and back of head. He is expected to remain in the hospital for several more days.

Police arrested Todd Schneider on a charge of first-degree assault, but have yet to say what led to the attack or confirm that Schneider is homeless.

According court records, Schneider told jailers he has no job or stable income. Bail was set at $250,000, and he does not yet have a lawyer.

Neighbors in the outer northeast Portland neighborhood told reporters that homeless people have been camping in the area.