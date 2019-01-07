DUI suspected in fatal freeway crash; Gilbert man arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Gilbert man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired and causing a freeway accident that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 26-year-old Ismael Garfio had a blood-alcohol content of 0.168 percent at the time of Sunday's crash on the Loop 202 in Chandler.

That's twice the legal limit for drivers in Arizona.

Authorities say Garfio is facing possible charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment.

DPS officials say Garfio is accused of intentionally drifted the car on the freeway.

He then reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it slid off the road and into a pole.

Garfio is jailed on a $250,000 bond.

It was unclear Monday if Garfio has a lawyer yet.