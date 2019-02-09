DNA from 2006 rape leads to charges against Indiana man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man faces rape and burglary charges after his DNA matched a sample taken following a 2006 sexual assault.

Police say the 47-year-old Heltonville man was arrested Friday. He is being held in the Monroe County Jail.

A woman reported being raped inside her apartment in 2006 at knifepoint. The man ran off when her boyfriend arrived.

Bloomington police were notified Tuesday by the state police that DNA from the rape matched a sample taken following the man's arrest late last year in a separate case in Lawrence County.