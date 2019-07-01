DC police ordered to collect race data for stop-and-frisks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A court has ordered police in the nation's capital to start tracking the race of everyone stopped by officers, regardless of if the stop results in an arrest or search.

News outlets report the Thursday ruling gives the department a month to comply.

The District City Council passed legislation three years ago that required the department to track race, but it never complied. Advocacy groups sued the department, its chief and city officials last year over the noncompliance with the Neighborhood Engagement Achieves Results act.

Chief Peter Newsham says the department planned to implement IT upgrades to comply by next month, regardless of the court order. Superior Court Judge John M. Campbell questioned why a short-term, low-tech measure wasn't put in place to collect the required data in the meantime.