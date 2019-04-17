Cyprus police investigates second-division match-fixing

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus Football Association says police are investigating eight second-division games for suspected match-fixing.

Federation spokesman Constantinos Shamboullis told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation revolves around UEFA-provided information about increased betting activity on those eight matches. That led the federation to suspend all second-division matches last week, with play set to resume on Friday.

In the wake of the investigation, the federation introduced tougher penalties for match-fixing on Tuesday, with lower-division teams now facing funding cuts, point deductions and even relegation if they are found guilty of cheating.

The federation board also decided to split the second division into two groups as of next season.

