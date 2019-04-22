Customers videotaped at Kraft-connected spa sue authorities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nearly three dozen men and women filed a federal class-action lawsuit alleging Florida authorities unlawfully videotaped them as they received legal massages at a parlor where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly paid for sex.

The lawsuit by 31 John and Jane Does alleges that prosecutors and the Jupiter Police Department violated their rights to privacy when they were videotaped receiving massages at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.

The lawsuit was originally filed Friday with 17 accusers. It also alleges that Jupiter police unlawfully obtained the warrants allowing them to install cameras. None of the 31 plaintiffs has been charged with a crime.

The state attorney's office declined comment.

Jupiter police didn't respond to an email or phone call seeking comment.