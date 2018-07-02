https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Crew-member-shoots-co-worker-while-helping-family-13043010.php
Crew member shoots co-worker while helping family move
Updated 9:29 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a member of a moving crew shot a co-worker as they were helping a family move into a Florida home.
The incident happened Sunday in Wellington near West Palm Beach.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release that deputies arrested 27-year-old Jhaval Ward, who fled after the shooting. He's accused of aggravated battery with a firearm and of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being held without bond.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
Members of the family moving into the home told investigators the men were bringing boxes into the home before they got into a dispute and shots rang out.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
A lawyer wasn't listed on jail records.
