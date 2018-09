Cowboys TE Rico Gathers arrested, still makes final cut

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession with his roster spot already in question, but survived the club's final cuts anyway.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the former Baylor basketball player was arrested Friday night for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Gathers was released on bond Saturday morning.

Gathers hadn't played football since middle school when the Cowboys drafted him in 2016. He showed promise in the preseason last year before a concussion sustained near the end of training camp sidelined him for the season.

The 24-year-old Gathers made the 53-player roster when the Cowboys made the unusual move of keeping four tight ends.

Attorneys for Gathers say their client "apologizes to his teammates and the Cowboys organization for any distraction his arrest may cause as the team prepares to start the season."

