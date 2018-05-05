Court records reveal plot to kill New England mob boss

BOSTON (AP) — New court filings are revealing a plot to execute a former New England mafia boss using a remote control plane rigged with explosives during the 1990s.

WPRI-TV reports that documents filed ahead of the May 9 murder trial of Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme (sah-LEHM'-ee) include a 2016 FBI report detailing the alleged scheme.

The report says mob enforcer Kevin Hanrahan planned to fly an explosives-laden plane into Salemme's home in Sharon, Massachusetts. He also wanted to detonate a suitcase with explosives at a restaurant in Providence frequented by Rhode Island mobster Luigi "Baby Shacks" Manocchio.

Hanrahan was murdered in Providence in 1992 and never carried out the plot.

Salemme and co-defendant Paul Weadick are accused of killing Boston nightclub owner and federal witness Steven DiSarro, whose remains were found in Providence in 2016.