Court allows clergy abuse report release with names redacted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's highest court is allowing a landmark grand jury report into clergy child sexual abuse and efforts to cover it up to be released, but for now without the names of priests and others who have challenged the report.

The Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling Friday that directs the redaction process be completed by Aug. 8, when the 900-page report is expected to be made public.

The court says it will still consider the challenges by priests and others who say their constitutional rights to their reputation and to due process of law would be violated by naming them and making what they have called erroneous findings.

The opinion says the grand jury investigation identified "over three hundred 'predator priests'" in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses.