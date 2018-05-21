Court: Pardon lifts requirement to register as sex offender

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's highest court says a man convicted of sexually abusing a young girl no longer must register as a sex offender after receiving a pardon.

Barry Craig Davis pleaded guilty in 1995 to aggravated sodomy of the young girl. After his release from prison, he registered as a sex offender as required.

He later applied to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles for a pardon, and the board granted a pardon in February 2013.

Authorities later got a warrant for his arrest and charged him with failing to register as a sex offender. A judge ruled in January 2016 that pardon didn't remove obligation to register.

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday issued an opinion concluding the pardon lifted Davis' requirement to register as a sex offender.