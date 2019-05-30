Court: Montana authorities shouldn't have arrested man

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal court says a Montana judge and sheriff's deputy violated a Mexican-born man's rights when they detained and arrested him before he was turned over to federal immigration authorities.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit that claimed Miguel Angel Reynaga Hernandez suffered emotional and economic harm as a result of a three-month detention beginning in October 2017.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters said Wednesday the defendants should not have removed Hernandez from a Billings courthouse based solely on suspicions he was in the country illegally.

Watters turned down a request for a declaration from the court that Yellowstone County Justice of the Peace Pedro Hernandez and Deputy Derrek Skinner acted illegally.

The Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sued on behalf of Miguel Hernandez last year seeking monetary damages.