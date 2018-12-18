Couple pleads not guilty in animal abuse case

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Washington couple has pleaded not guilty to keeping several dogs in filthy conditions and allowing a pony to become so pained it needed to be put down.

The Daily News reports Lewis County Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee on Friday set Roy and Cherilyn Wilson's bail at $10,000 each.

Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher says the bail bonds are unsecured, and the Lewis County couple will not be held in jail as long as they follow court orders.

The Wilsons each face five counts of cruelty to animals for the treatment of the dogs and a single count of first-degree animal cruelty for the treatment of the pony.

___

